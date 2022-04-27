Eid Al Fitr 2022: Holidays for banking sector announced in UAE

Dubai: Eid Al Fitr holidays for banks in the UAE announced. Banks in the country will remain closed from 29th of Ramadan till 3rd of Shawwal. Official working will resume on the 4th of Shawwal.

As per astronomical calculations, the banks are expected to remain closed from April 30 till May 4 – as per Gregorian calendar. However, the dates could change, depending on the moon sighting.

Earlier the Ministry of Human Resources in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain had announced a 9-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr for the public sector employees.