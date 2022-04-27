Eid Al Fitr 2022: Holidays for schools announced in UAE

Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for private schools in the emirate. KHDA said that private schools will be closed from Monday, May 2 to Monday, May 9.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. This year, the Islamic festival is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations. According to the official UAE holidays list, residents will have Eid Al Fitr holidays from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. The UAE moon-sighting committee will convene to confirm the official starting date for Eid.