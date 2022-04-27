Emirates Airline announces new flight services

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines will be operating 23 more flights from April 28. The air carrier will deploy its Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s for the services.

Emirates will operate 2 additional flights on May 2 and May 8 to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. It will operate 4 additional flights to Madinah and 5 additional flights to Jeddah. It will also operate an additional flight to Dammam on April 28.

Also Read: UAE based air carrier announces service to this Indian city

Emirates will be operating 8 additional flights from Kuwait to Dubai, the Maldives, Manila, Bangkok, London, Mauritius and Paris. 3 flights will be operated to Beirut. The air carrier will increase the seat capacity on the flights to Amman.

The airlines have planned to serve a special Eid meal in all flights to and from Dubai, and other destinations in the Middle East and GCC.