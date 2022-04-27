Emirates Airline issues new advisory for passengers

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has issued a new advisory for passengers from Dubai. The air carrier said that it is expecting a heavy rush of passengers from Dubai due to the upcoming Eid break from April 30 to May 8. This will lead to an increase in the waiting time at check?in counter.

The national air carrier of Dubai urged all passengers to check in early and ensure all the relevant documents are ready for check?in. Check?in counters will be open 24 hours before a flight from Dubai and travellers can check?in for their flights and drop off luggage 24 hours before the departure. Check-in counters to the US will be open 12 hours before the flight. All passengers to the US can physically check?in and drop their bags off early.

Also Read: Eid Al Fitr 2022: Holidays for banking sector announced in UAE

Passengers from the northern Emirates can also check?in at Ajman Central Bus Terminal from 24 hours up to 4 hours before their flight.