Indian Railways resumes 6 passenger train services

Ranchi: The Indian Railways has decided to resume 6 passenger train services that operates in Chhattisgarh. The decision was taken after a telephonic conversation between Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The national transporter will resume the services of 18237/18238 Chhattisgarh Express, 12807/12808 Samta Express and 12771/12772 Secunderabad-Raipur-Secunderabad Express.

Earlier South East Central Railway has suspended the operation of 23 express and local trains passing through Chhattisgarh for the next one month from April 24, 2022. The services were stopped due to track maintenance work.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister objected to the decision of the Railways to halt the operation of 23 local trains passing through the state from April 24, 2022, for track upgradation work.