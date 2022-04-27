‘#leavingtwitter’ trends on Twitter in India after Elon Musk buys the platform

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has sealed the desired agreement to acquire Twitter after weeks of uncertainty. While Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and the company board of directors first opposed Musk’s acquisition attempt, the decision was finally made in favour of the world’s richest man after much discussion.

#LeavingTwitter quickly became a trending topic after the announcement. People rushed to Twitter to declare their departure from the microblogging site because they were dissatisfied with the takeover. Others poked fun at the situation with jokes and memes that are all over social media.

People on the internet are now split between those who favour Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and others who believe it is a bad idea.

‘Why is #leavingtwitter trending?! I hear the cancel culture and the censorship foot soldiers are panicking. No speech is hate speech. Free speech is absolutely a necessity to the survival of true democracy. Smart move by @elonmusk (sic)’, a netizen wrote.

Why is #leavingtwitter trending?!

I hear the cancel culture and the censorship foot soldiers are panicking. No speech is hate speech. Free speech is absolutely a necessity to the survival of true democracy. Smart move by @elonmusk. — Yogeshwar Advait (@AdvaitYogeshwar) April 26, 2022

After #twittersold for $44 billion to Elon Musk ,

Some users are #leavingtwitter like : pic.twitter.com/6E3qnzsAOY — M A S A L U ?? (@YourMasalu) April 26, 2022

#leavingtwitter if you're leaving Twitter because it got acquired by someone who believes in free speech and that Twitter isn't censoring what conflicts your beliefs, we don't miss you.??? — realFartboy258 (@realFartboy258) April 25, 2022

Me to all those who are run running this hashtag #leavingtwitter ? pic.twitter.com/kIWsPjcSvq — Sherlock (@sherlock__123) April 26, 2022

The Bird finally leaving the cage #leavingtwitter pic.twitter.com/38jicA9ITb — Ratan Yogi (@ratan_yog) April 26, 2022

Twitter will cease to exist as a publicly-traded firm once the purchase is completed, which is expected to happen by the end of 2022. Instead, it will be turned into a private firm controlled entirely by Elon Musk. Only time will tell which direction Twitter will go, but Musk’s objective is to convert it into a place where anybody can argue or express themselves without fear of being censored or blacklisted.