Pilot’s lit cigarette ignited fire that led to EgyptAir crash that killed 66: Report

In 2016, an EgyptAir aircraft crashed, killing all 66 passengers on board. According to an assessment by French aviation specialists, the tragedy happened when the pilot’s lighted cigarette created a cockpit fire. According to the 134-page investigation, the pilot of the MS804 smoked a cigarette in the cockpit, causing oxygen seeping from an emergency mask to combust.

According to the report, Egyptian pilots smoked in the cockpit on a daily basis, and the behavior was not prohibited by the airline in 2016. The report has been referred to the Paris Court of Appeal.

THE 2016 CRASH

The Airbus A320 was on its way from Paris to Cairo in May 2016 when it crashed into the eastern Mediterranean Sea near the island of Crete under strange circumstances. Among the fatalities were 40 Egyptians, 15 French nationals, two Iraqis, two Canadians, and one passenger each from Algeria, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Chad, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan.

The jet was travelling at 37,000 feet when it disappeared around 130 nautical miles off the coast of the Greek island of Karpathos. Following the disaster, a massive search was conducted, and the plane’s black box was discovered in the Mediterranean Sea near Greece. Authorities in Egypt stated that the collision was the consequence of a terrorist strike at the time of the tragedy.