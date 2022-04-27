Restaurant shut down for preparing samosas in toilets for 30 years in Saudi

Authorities in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, recently shut down a restaurant after discovering that it had been cooking samosas and other delicacies in toilets for more than 30 years. According to reports, the Jeddah Municipality raided the restaurant in a residential building after getting a warning about its horrible culinary culture, which has lasted over three decades.

Furthermore, investigators from the Jeddah Municipality discovered that the cafe utilised expired food items such as beef and cheese, some of which were two years old. Insects and rodents were also found at the location.

Officials noticed that the 30-year-old restaurant’s employees lacked health cards and were blatantly breaking the residency rule.

Also Read: Muslim neighbours help perform last rites of pandit woman in Jammu

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time a restaurant in Saudi Arabia has been closed due to unsanitary circumstances. A popular Shawarma restaurant in Jeddah was forced to close in January when a rat was discovered roaming the premises and feeding on meat skewered on a skewer.

Several social media users were upset after seeing the horrifying footage of the rat on the shawarma skewer at the popular cafe. They even requested that authorities take swift and severe action against the restaurant, after which it was shut down.