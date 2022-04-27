UAE announces 1000 UAE dirhams fine for drying clothes on balconies

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi City Municipality has warned that a fine of 1000 UAE dirhams will be imposed on people who dry clothes on balcony. The civic authority has warned residents against airing laundry on the balcony of apartments, hanging them from the windows or railing. The authority took this decision as this distorts the city’s appearance.

‘Airing laundry on the balcony of an apartment or hanging them from a window or railing distorts the image of the building and is not allowed. Residents should maintain the aesthetic appearance across the city and not misuse their apartment balconies’, said a statement issued by the authority.

It urged all residents to adopt alternative modern laundry-drying techniques, such as electronic clothes driers and clothes-drying racks. The authority also launched a virtual awareness campaign to educate residents on the importance of maintaining the city’s aesthetic appearance.