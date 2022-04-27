UAE based air carrier announces service to this Indian city

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, has announced new flight service to India. The airline will operate commercial passenger flights to Ahmedabad in Gujrat from May 13.

Ahmedabad is the 7th Indian destination of the airline. Currently, the air carrier operates flights to Mumbai, Calicut, Chennai, Jaipur, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. The new service represents the 21st route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.

Earlier the airline announced flights to Mumbai. The flight service to Mumbai will begin from May 12.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Ahmedabad by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.