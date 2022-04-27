‘Unity in Diversity’; Indian Army officers offered Namaz in Kashmir

A photo uploaded on Twitter of Indian Army officers doing namaz in Kashmir has captured the attention of the world. Lt Gen DP Pandey, the Indian Army Corps Commander, organized the occasion where namaz was offered during the Ramzan month. Regardless of faith, the army officers were praying.

Aside from Lt Gen DP Pandey, a Sikh officer may also be seen delivering namaz, demonstrating that the Indian Army is on the side of communal unity. Twitter fans heaped love and respect on a photo of the Indian Army performing namaz. The tweet captioned, ‘Lt Gen DP Pandey, Corps Commander 15 Corps, Srinagar offering namaz during Ramzan,’ went viral as soon as it was posted on April 25. So far, the tweet has received over 4,900 retweets, 873 quote tweets, and over 31,300 likes.

Lt Gen DP Pandey, Corps Commander 15 Corps, Srinagar offering namaz during Ramzan. #IndianArmyPeoplesArmy pic.twitter.com/ErjRaW9j7I — Danvir Singh ?????? ???? (@danvir_chauhan) April 25, 2022

A user wrote, ‘Lt Gen DP Pandey, Corps commander 15 corps, offering namaz during [the] Holy month of Ramzan at Srinagar. A message of religious [harmony] to the world especially to the elements who try to create a divide over the name of religion. This is our India [and] we are proud of it.’ Another user wrote, ‘Salute to the secular tradition in [the] Indian Army.’

Lt Gen DP Pandey, Corps commander 15 corps, offering namaz during Holy month of Ramzan at srinagar.

A message of religious #harmony to the world especially to the elements who try to create a divide over the name of religion.

This is our India & we are proud of it.#Secular ?? pic.twitter.com/v53PhDIUwr — Dr Mohammad Amin (@DrMohammadAmi10) April 26, 2022

On April 21, the Defence Ministry’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) uploaded images of an iftar celebration but subsequently removed the post due to troll outrage. The photo was captioned, ‘Keeping the traditions of secularism alive, an Iftar was organized by the Indian Army in Arnora in Doda area.’

Trolls, however, were able to get the post removed by arguing against the images, which showed the Army’s General Officer Commander of the Delta Force engaging with Muslims in the district. Lt Gen DP Pandey attended the Namaz-e-Maghrib in Srinagar in 2021, together with soldiers from Jammu and Kashmir, at the Infantry Regimental Centre.