Commodity Market: Gold price edges lower

Mumbai: Gold prices weakened on Thursday to a two-month low. The strengthening of the US dollar and expectations US interest rate hike weighed upon the yellow metal.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures dropped by 0.39% or Rs 199 to Rs 51,000 per 10 gram. Silver futures slipped down by 0.83%or Rs 540 to Rs 64,750 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold was down by 0.2% at $ 1,882.49 per ounce. US gold futures slipped by 0.4% at $ 1,881.40. Among other precious metals, silver dipped by 0.1% to $ 23.26 per ounce, platinum eased by 0.4% to $ 914.17 and palladium gained by 1.2% to $ 2,228.75.