COVID-19 situation in Karnataka is under control: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters on Wednesday that the state’s Covid-19 crisis was under control and the positive rate in Bengaluru had grown little since April 9. Bommai had participated in a virtual Covid-19 review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

According to the Karnataka Chief Minister, the state government is vaccinating childrens aged 6 to 12 years on school grounds, as recommended by the Union government. PM Modi had previously stated that the Centre will hold special drive-ins at schools to vaccinate youngsters aged 6 to 12.

CM Bommai further said, ‘Two per cent of international passengers will be randomly tested and tele tracking of passengers coming from Australia, Indonesia, New Zealand and South Korea will be carried out. The medical oxygen capacity will be enhanced to 1,100 metric tonne and fire safety audits of hospitals will also be taken up. Measures will be taken to enhance medical facilities in the districts’.

The state, as per the chief minister, has a vaccine supply of 60 lakh pills. ‘People should adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. The testing will be ramped up. Out of 30,000 tests that will be conducted daily, 10,000 will be carried out in Bengaluru alone and 20,000 in other districts’, Bommai added.