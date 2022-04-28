Eid Al Fitr 2022: Abu Dhabi announces holidays for schools

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) has announced the Eid Al Fitr holidays for private and Charter Schools in the emirate. Schools will be closed from May 2 to 6. Classes will resume on May 9.

According to the official UAE holidays list, residents will have Eid Al Fitr holidays from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

Also Read: State Bank of India issues 5 tips to keep your UPI payment safe

Earlier authorities in Dubai and Sharjah had also announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for schools.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. This year, the Islamic festival is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations. The UAE moon-sighting committee will convene to confirm the official starting date for Eid.