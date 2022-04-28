Holiday alert! Banks will be closed for 11 days in May; Complete schedule here…

Bank holidays in May 2022 include four festival holidays, as well as Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. Customers will be able to access their online banking accounts during bank holidays.

Festival-related bank holidays in May 2022

May 2, 2022 (Monday): Ramdan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra) [Banks to remain closed in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala]

May 3, 2022 (Tuesday): Bhagwan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya [Closed all over India except in Kerala’s Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram]

May 9, 2022 (Monday): Birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore [Holiday in West Bengal]

May 16, 2022 (Monday): Buddha Purnima [Banks will remain closed in Tripura, Belapur, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar]

Weekend bank holidays in May 2022

May 1, 2022: Sunday

May 8, 2022: Sunday

May 14, 2022: Saturday

May 15, 2022: Sunday

May 22, 2022: Sunday

May 28, 2022: Saturday

May 29, 2022: Sunday

What are the RBI recommendations on bank holidays?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) instructions stipulate unequivocally that all public, commercial, foreign, cooperative, and regional banks in India must remain closed on the stated dates. The RBI declared bank holidays in the following categories: Negotiable Instruments Act Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.