PM Narendra Modi to visit Germany, Denmark and France next week

The External Affairs Ministry (MEA) said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to three European nations from May 2-4, including Germany, Denmark, and France. The MEA stated in a statement that this will be the Prime Minister’s first overseas trip in 2022.

PM Modi and German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz will conduct bilateral meetings in Berlin, and the two leaders will co-chair the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

The biannual IGC is a unique debate format in which numerous Ministers from both sides participate. This will be Prime Minister’s first IGC with Chancellor Scholz, as well as the new German government’s first Government-to-Government discussions since taking office in December 2021.

PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz will speak at a business event together during their visit. PM Modi will also speak to the Indian community in Germany and interact with them.

India and Germany celebrated 70 years of diplomatic ties in 2021 and have been strategic allies since 2000. This visit will provide a chance for the two governments to strengthen and expand collaboration in a variety of areas, as well as to share views on regional and global issues of mutual importance.

Following that, PM Modi will travel to Copenhagen on an official visit at the request of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. He will also attend the second India-Nordic Summit, which will be held in Denmark.

Talks with Prime Minister Frederiksen and an audience with Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II will be part of the bilateral component of the visit. The Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark was the first of its kind.

According to the MEA, the visit would provide both parties with an opportunity to assess their success and consider ways to deepen their comprehensive collaboration. PM Modi will attend an India-Denmark Business Forum and speak to Indian expats during his visit.

PM Modi will meet with Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir of Iceland, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store of Norway, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland during the second India-Nordic Summit.

The Summit will include topics such as post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the shifting global security landscape, and India-Nordic Arctic collaboration. The inaugural India-Nordic Summit was held in Stockholm in 2018, according to the MEA.

On his way back on May 4, the Prime Minister will stop in Paris for a brief meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. This year marks the 75th anniversary of India and France’s diplomatic ties, and the two leaders’ meeting will set a more ambitious Strategic Partnership agenda.