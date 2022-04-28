Sex racket run under the guise of spa busted; 7 arrested

The Delhi Police have busted a sex ring operating in East Patel Nagar disguised as a spa and detained seven persons, including the facility’s proprietor. A large amount of undesirable material was also collected from the scene by police.

Due to an increase in the number of complaints about illegal activities and sex rackets in the Central District, a special squad was formed under the leadership of ACP Yogesh Malhotra to keep a careful eye on things and take harsh legal action. The police had got evidence that a sex racket was being operated in a SPA massage parlor called ‘The Space Spa’ at 6/13 East Patel Nagar. On April 26, police launched a raid on the location after receiving a tip, and seven persons were detained.

During interrogation, it was discovered that one of the defendants, named Babita, and her husband Deepak, were the masterminds behind this sex enterprise disguised as a SPA massage business. They used to hire ladies at the SPA and then send them to customers after negotiating a fee.