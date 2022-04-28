Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on Thursday. BSE Sensex index rose 701.67 points, or 1.23% to close at 57,521.06. NSE Nifty gained 1.2% or 206.65 points to end at 17,245.

The top gainers in the market were Hindustan Unilever Limited, Asian Paints, NTPC, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Infosys, Axis Bank, and Reliance Industries. The top losers in the market were Bharti Airtel, M&M, HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank.