Xiaomi launches Xiaomi 12 Pro flagship in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched Xiaomi 12 Pro flagship smartphone in India. It is priced at Rs 62,999 for the 8GB RAM+ 256GB variant and Rs 66,999 for 12GB RAM+256GB variant. Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available in three colors – Pink, Black, and Blue. The first sale of the smartphone in India will begin on May 2, 2022.

Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display offering up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The smartphone runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset SoC.

Also Read: Eid Al Fitr 2022: Abu Dhabi announces holidays for schools

It houses a triple rear camera setup and a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with Harman Kardon speakers. The device is backed by a 4,600mAh battery. The battery offers support for 120W wired fast and 50W wireless fast charging.