9 killed, 13 injured in bomb blasts on minibuses

Kabul: 9 people were killed and 13 others were injured in two bomb blasts on minibuses in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. The blasts occurred within minutes of each other in different districts of the city. The Islamic State group claimed the responsibility of the attack.

A week ago, 12 people were killed in a bomb blast at a Shiite mosque in the city. 36 people were killed in a separate bomb attack at a mosque of minority Sufi community in the northern city of Kunduz last week. In another attack, also targeting Shiites, two bombs detonated at a school in Kabul, killing six students.

The attack against minority communities in Afghanistan has increased in recent times. Islamic State has repeatedly targeted Shiites and Sufis, who follow a mystical branch of Islam. Shiite Afghans, who are mostly from the Hazara community, make up between 10 and 20% of Afghanistan’s population of 38 million.