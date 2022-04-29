An emirate in UAE announces free parking

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality announced free parking in the emirate during Eid Al Fitr holidays. The civic body announced that paid parking zones in Sharjah will be free to use from the first day of Eid Al Fitr till May 5, 2022.

The parking will be free from Shawwal 1, which means that if the crescent moon of the next Islamic month is spotted on Saturday (Ramadan 29), the parking will be free from Sunday (May 1). If not, then parking will be free from Monday (May 2) till Thursday.

Seven-days paid parking zones are exempted from this decision.

This year, Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on May 2 in UAE, as per astronomical calculations.