Eid Al Fitr 2022: Roads and Transport Authority announces paid parking hours, Metro, bus timings in Dubai

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the revised working hours of all its services during the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

Public Parking: Parking will be free of charge (except for multi-storey parking), starting from 30 April until 6 May 2022. Parking fees will be reactivated from May 7, 2022.

Happiness Centres: Customers Happiness Centres will be closed from Saturday, April 30 to Sunday, May 8. Services will resume on Monday, 9. The smart customer happiness centres at Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Manara and RTA’s Head Office will operate as usual around the clock. Service provider centres (technical testing) will be closed from Saturday, April 30 until Saturday, May 7, and open on Sunday, May 8.

Metro, Tram and Bus services: Dubai Metro (Red and Green Line) stations will operate from Monday to Wednesday from 5am to 1am (on the following day). Dubai Tram will operate from Monday to Wednesday from 6am to 1am (on the following day).

Public bus services will operate during the Eid holidays as follows:

Main Stations, including Gold Souq Station, from 5 am to 12:29 am (past midnight), and Al Ghubaiba Station from 4:14 am to 12:58 am (past midnight). Sub-stations, including Satwa Station, will operate from 4:57 am to 11:00 pm except for Route C01 which will be operating around the clock.

Al Qusais Bus Station will operate from 4:34 am to 12:04 am (past midnight), Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5:05 am to 11:35 pm, and Jebel Ali Station from 4:58 am to 11:17 pm.

The timing of Metro Link Bus Services at Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat is synchronised with the metro service schedules.

The Inter-city Bus and commercial buses will be operating as follows: Sub Stations, such as Al Ghubaiba, from 6:40 am to 10:20 pm, Union Square from 4:25 am to 12:00 am (midnight), Deira City Centre from 6:40 am to 11:30 pm, Al Sabkha from 6:30 am to 10:30 pm, Etisalat Metro Station from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm, Abu Hail Metro Station from 6:30 am to 10:35 pm, Hatta Station from 5:30 am to 9:30 pm. External stations: Jubail Station at Sharjah from 5:30 am to 11:15 pm, Ajman from 4:30 am to 11:00 pm.

Water Bus: The water bus services will operate at Dubai Marina Stations as follows: Marina Mall – Marina Walk (BM1) from 12pm (noon) to 11:45 pm; Marina Promenade – Marina Mall & Marina Terrace – Marina Walk from 2pm to 10:45 pm; Marina Mall – Marina Bluewaters (BM3) from 4:10 pm to 11:45 pm.

Abra services: Dubai Old Souk – Baniyas (CR3), Al Fahidi – Al Sabkha (CR4), Al Fahidi – Deira Old Souk (CR5) and Baniyas – Al Seef (CR6) will operate from 10am to 1am (of the following day). Dubai Old Souk – Al Fahidi – Al Seef (CR7), Dubai Festival City – Dubai Creek Harbour (CR9), and tourist trips from Sheikh Zayed Road Station (TR6) will operate from 4pm to 11pm. Al Jaddaf – Dubai Festival City (BM2) will operate from 8am to 1am (on the following day).

Water Taxi: operation is upon request from 3pm to 11pm. Customers need to book in advance.

Dubai Ferry: Al Ghubaiba – Dubai Water Canal – Marina Mall (FR1) will operate from 1pm to 6pm. Tourist trips from Al Seef (FR3) will operate from 4:30 pm and tourist trips from Marina Mall (FR4) will operate from 11am and 4:30 am.