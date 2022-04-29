Forex Market: Indian rupee edges higher marginally

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated marginally in the forex market. The strengthening of the US dollar and rising crude oil prices weighed upon the local currency. The positive trend in the Indian equity market has supported the domestic currency from downfall.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 76.62 against the American dollar. During trading it moved in a narrow range. It touched an early high of 76.53 and a low of 76.63 in initial deals. On Thursday, the Indian rupee declined by 4 paise to settle at 76.61 against the US currency.

.The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.14% to 103.48. Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the Indian share market as they purchased shares worth Rs 743.22 crore.