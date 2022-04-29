Kerala likely continue power cut, restrictions for few more days amid coal shortage

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Electricity Board may have to continue electricity regulation during night for some more days owing to the reduction in power coming from neighbouring states.

The KSEB had cut power for 15 minutes in rural areas in the state on Thursday. Power outage was scheduled for 15 minutes between 6.30 pm and 11.30 pm.

The KSEB decided to impose a power cut after the production decreased by 400 MW following the coal crisis in the country. The board also decided to regulate consumption by reducing the voltage. It is reported that KSEB can save 130 MW per day through this method.

Meanwhile, hospitals in urban areas and essential sectors were avoided from the power cut on Thursday. The Board has also requested consumers to turn off at least three switches they usually keep on otherwise during the peak hours in the evening.