‘Moment of pride’: Arvind Kejriwal praises Atishi on her UN address

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praised Atishi for her UN address. The Chief Minister complimented Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi after she addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday (April 29), saying the world is looking to Delhi for answers in many areas of urban government.

An Oxford graduate Atishi also emphasised the governance model of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Re-tweeting a post by Atishi containing her speech at the UNGA, Kejriwal added, ‘A moment of pride for India. Delhi and AAP make Indians proud. The world is now looking up to Delhi for solutions in many areas of urban governance. We all will learn from each other to make world a better place’.

A moment of pride for India. Delhi and AAP make Indians proud. The world is now looking upto Delhi for solutions in many areas of urban governance. We all will learn from each other to make world a better place. https://t.co/kUH1jeVl90 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 29, 2022

Previously, the AAP government’s mohalla clinic project and school reforms had received international acclaim.

On Twitter, Atishi shared a video of her UNGA address and said the ‘Delhi model’ can offer insights for solving problems. ‘An honour to present the transformation brought about in Delhi, by the @ArvindKejriwal govt, before the @UN General Assembly. I believe that the ‘Delhi Model’ can provide insights for solving problems faced by many countries across the world’, read the tweet.