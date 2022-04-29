Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower in the indian share market. BSE Sensex settled at 57,060, down by 460 points or 0.8%. NSE Nifty fell by 0.8% or 142 points to about 17,102.

All the sectorial indices ended lower. BSE midcap index fell 0.81% and smallcap index fell 0.58%. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 2035 shares declined and 1265 shares advanced.

The top losers in the market were Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys. The top gainers in the market were Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and Dr Reddy’s.