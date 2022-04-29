‘Watching porn in the Commons chamber’: British MP suspended

Neil Parish, the Conservative MP for Tiverton and Honiton, has lodged a complaint with the House of Commons following claims that he watched pornography in the chamber. Since a female Conservative minister reported seeing a colleague watching pornography on his phone in the Commons earlier this week — an allegation backed up by another MP – speculations about the MP’s identity have circulated across Westminster.

According to a spokeswoman for the chief whip, Chris Heaton-Harris, Parish was presenting himself to the House of Commons Standards Committee over the charges. ‘Parish has been suspended from the Conservative whip until the result of that inquiry,’ a spokesperson for the party stated.

If a suspension of more than ten days is proposed, he may face a recall petition, which might end in his removal as a member of Parliament. Parish has been the head of the Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs Committee in the House of Commons since 2010. It comes after two female Conservative MPs informed the chief whip this week that they witnessed a Tory MP—who was not named publicly at the time—watching pornography in both the Commons chamber and a committee session.