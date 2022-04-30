Actor Yash refuses multi-crore endorsement deal for paan masala brand

Another star has declined to sign a contract with a paan masala firm, just a week after Akshay Kumar apologised for appearing in an advertisement for the brand. Yash, who is riding high on the box office success of KGF Chapter 2, has turned down a multi-crore endorsement offer for a paan masala and cardamom brand. Exceed Entertainment, the company in charge of Yash’s endorsement arrangements, has confirmed the news.

In a press statement, Arjun Banerjee, head of the talent management agency that manages Yash’s endorsements said, ‘Recently we declined a double digit multi crore offer from a pan masala brand and are going to be extremely mindful on who we associate with. Given his pan-India appeal, we want use this opportunity to give right kind of messaging to his fans and followers and invest our time and sweat with brands which have a conscience, are like minded and want to play the long game, just like the man himself’.

The news comes only days after Akshay Kumar declined to sign with a paan masala brand after appearing in an ad for the company. He also apologised to his followers and issued a statement in which he stated that the endorsement fee would be donated to a good cause.