Badminton Asia Championships: PV Sindhu wins bronze

Manila: In badminton, India’s double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu won a bronze medal in the Badminton Asia Championships. Akane Yamaguchi of Japan defeated PV Sindhu in the women’s singles semi-finals by ‘21-13, 19-21, 16-21’.
This is Sindhu’s second medal in the tournament. She won a bronze in the 2014 Gimcheon edition. The head-to-head between Sindhu and Yamaguchi is now 13-9 in the Indian’s favour.
PV Sindhu defeated He Bingjiao of China by ‘21-9, 13-21, 21-19’ in the quarterfinals. It was Sindhu’s third straight victory over the Chinese player after the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal matches back in August 2021 and 8th win over the Chinese shuttler.
