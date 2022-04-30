Fares of air-conditioned Mumbai local trains to be reduced by 50%: Minister

Raosaheb Danve, Minister of State for Railways, has stated that the rates for air-conditioned coaches on Mumbai local trains will be lowered in half. Mumbai’s local trains are regarded as the city’s lifeline since lakhs of commuters from all walks of life use this public transportation to avoid congested roadways.

In the presence of Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, Danve made the statement while inaugurating the renovated heritage building of the Byculla railway station.

According to Danve, the current minimum cost of Rs 65 for a 5-kilometre journey would be dropped to Rs 30. The minister stated that reducing the rates of air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai had been a long-standing desire of the people and that they had received recommendations to cut the current fare by at least 20-30%.

Also Read: Wedding procession moves under shade of pandal amid heatwave; video viral

Danve, on the other hand, did not say when the fare changes will take effect. On a daily basis, the Central and Western Railways run over 80 air-conditioned local train trips.