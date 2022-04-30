Here’s how to celebrate Eid ul Fitr 2022 during the ‘Pandemic’!

The epidemic does not appear to be going away anytime soon, and the Eid ul Fitr celebrations, as last year, will have to adhere to coronavirus-prevention guidelines. Eid ul Fitr, one of Islam’s most important festivals, marks the end of the month-long fast of Ramzan and celebrates the attitude of sharing and giving to those in need. If the virus had not taken such a devastating form, the holiday would have seen massive festive gatherings and prayers in mosques, as well as communities joining together to share a good feast.

However, the epidemic is still there, so people are encouraged to keep their celebrations low-key. Here are a few ideas to enjoy the joyful spirit of Eid ul Fitr while complying with pandemic precautionary measures like social distance and hygiene upkeep.

Dress up for the festival

One way to commemorate the event is to dress up for it. Even if most people would be unable to purchase new garments for Eid this year because of the increasing occurrences of Covid-19 and the subsequent curfews in some areas, you may always wear your favorite apparel for festive events that you have at home.

Prepare delectable dishes

You can go to the market and get the necessary components to make the obligatory seviyan for Eid-ul-Fitr. Share your feelings with your family members if you are staying with them, or enjoy them alone if you are alone, and don’t forget to phone your friends and relatives.

Virtual celebrations

As you eat your meal and dress up for the call, a zoom virtual call with family and friends will undoubtedly bring you closer to the joyful mood of Eid.

Make a donation to people in need.

The Eid holiday is all about sharing and emphasizes the significance of Zakat, one of Islam’s pillars that encourages the notion of contributing to those in need. You can opt to give to a charity of your choice and assist individuals who are suffering insurmountable challenges as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.