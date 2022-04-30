Kawasaki launches Ninja 300 in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Japanese automakers, Kawasaki launched its new 2022 Ninja 300 in India. The new motorcycle is priced at Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom). The pre-bookings has already began and the deliveries will begin in the next few weeks.

The new bike is available in three colours- Ebony, Lime Green and Candy Lime Green. The bike is powered by a BS-6 compliant 296 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. The engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox. It produces 38.4 bhp of power and 27 Nm of max torque.

Also Read; Eid Al Fitr 2022: Another emirate in UAE announces 7-days free parking

It also features semi-digital clutch, twin-pod halogen headlight, semi-digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS and an assist and slipper clutch mechanism.