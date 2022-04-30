Lt Gen BS Raju appointed as Vice Chief of Army Staff

On Friday, April 29, Lieutenant General Baggavalli Somashekar Raju was appointed the next Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), following Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, who has been named the new Chief of Army Staff.

Lt Gen BS Raju was serving as the Director-General of Military Operations and Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar will now assume the position.

Lt Gen Raju is a Jat Regiment infantry officer who has served in a number of critical positions throughout the course of his 38-year career. He attended Bijapur’s Sainik School and the National Defence Academy. In December 1984, he enlisted in the Army.

Also Read: CBSE tells board exam centres to make proper arrangements in light of Covid-19, heatwave

He led a battalion in Jammu and Kashmir, a brigade in Uri, and the Chinar Corps in Srinagar until March 2021. Raju is a helicopter pilot with expertise flying in Somalia as part of the United Nations’ mission. He has received medals for Uttam Yudh Seva, Ati Vishisht Seva, and Yudh Seva.

From May 1, Lt Gen BS Raju will assume the position of VCOAS. He was congratulated on his appointment by Army Chief of Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane.