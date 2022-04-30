MS Dhoni to lead CSK again after Ravindra Jadeja hands over captaincy

Former captain Ravindra Jadeja handed over the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings to Mahendra Singh Dhoni on April 30 and the former Squad India skipper will once again head the IPL team.

According to reports, Jadeja has chosen to stand down as CSK captain and has asked MS Dhoni to take over as captain so that he may focus more on his game. An official CSK statement read: ‘Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game’.

Dhoni was given the leadership of the squad once again after he had stood down from the role two days before the commencement of the IPL 2022. Despite his teammates’ support, Jadeja was unable to give CSK the start they anticipated. The squad is now in ninth place on the standings, with only two victories from eight matches.

Jadeja’s individual game has suffered as a result of the strain that comes with being the captain, as he has only scored 112 runs and taken five wickets in eight games.

In 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021, MS Dhoni guided Chennai to four IPL titles. On May 1, Dhoni will be in charge of the team when CSK faces Sunrisers Hyderabad.