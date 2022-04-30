PM Modi to address the joint conference of CMs, Chief Justices today

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the opening session of the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts, which will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

India’s Chief Justice Justice NV Ramana and Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju will also speak at the conference. The Joint Conference, according to the Prime Minister’s office, is an opportunity for the administration and judiciary to join together to build frameworks for easy and convenient delivery of justice and to explore initiatives needed to solve the system issues.

‘Since then, the government has taken various initiatives for improving infrastructure and integration of digital technology in court processes under eCourts Mission Mode Project’, reads the official statement.

On Friday, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana presided over the 39th meeting of Chief Justices of India’s High Courts. He highlighted the issue of vacancies and said, ‘Due to our collective efforts, we could fill 126 vacancies in various High Courts, in less than a year. We are expecting 50 more appointments. This remarkable feat could be achieved because of your wholehearted co-operation and commitment to the institution’.

CJI Ramana has asked the Chief Justices of the High Courts to send the names of those who should be elevated as soon as possible. He also expresses satisfaction with some of the High Courts’ responses, which he describes as extremely encouraging.

The first Chief Justices’ Conference was held in November 1953, and there have been a total of 38 since then. The most recent Conference took place in 2016. Following the initiative of CJI Ramana, both the Chief Justices’ conference and the combined conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices are being held after a six-year hiatus.