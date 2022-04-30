Police forces Vijay Babu to return from abroad; passport likely to be confiscated

Kochi: Kerala Police is looking forward to initiate further action against actor-producer Vijay Babu on the actress assault case filed against him. The probe team is moving to confiscate the passport of the actor and forcing the actor to return from abroad, and has approached the high court for the same. City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju said that he wanted Vijay Babu to surrender before the police due to various shreds of evidence pinpointing his role in the incident. Vijay Babu fled to Dubai on April 24 via Bengaluru airport.

Meanwhile, Vijay Babu approached the high court for anticipatory bail. In the petition filed in court, he alleged that the actress was blackmailing him demanding more roles in movies. He also stated his intent to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. The petition will be considered after hearing the view of the state government.

Also read: Mithali Raj’s biopic ‘Shabaash Mithu’ to hit theatres on July; release date announced

Earlier, police collected CCTV footage from a luxury hotel and flats in Kochi. Further, the statement from those involved in the film industry and that of hotel employees were collected. Police also confirmed that based on the CCTV footages, the accused accompanied the complainant at places mentioned in the complaint.