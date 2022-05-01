5 of top 10 companies add Rs 67,843 crore in market capitalization

Mumbai: 5of the top-10 most valued companies together added Rs 67,843.33 crore in market capitalization last week. As per the data, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel and HDFC are the top gainers in the Indian equity market. The top losers were Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Adani Green Energy and State Bank of India.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever surged by Rs 25,234.61 crore to Rs 5,25,627.06 crore. The market capitalization (mcap) of Reliance Industries advanced by Rs 21,892.61 crore to reach Rs 18,87,964.18 crore. HDFC Bank’s valuation climbed by Rs 16,251.27 crore to Rs 7,68,052.87 crore and that of HDFC gained by Rs 3,943.09 crore to Rs 4,03,969.09 crore. Bharti Airtel added Rs 521.75 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 4,06,245.26 crore.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services slipped down by Rs 22,594.64 crore to Rs 12,98,999.83 crore. The mcap of Infosys tumbled by Rs 7,474.58 crore to Rs 6,59,587.97 crore. The valuation of State Bank of India declined by Rs 3,480.6 crore to Rs 4,43,106.96 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped by Rs 2,600.14 crore to Rs 5,16,762.48 crore. Adani Green’s valuation went lower by Rs 172.04 crore to Rs 4,51,577.84 crore.

Reliance Industries is in the top position in the ranking of top-10 firms. It is followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Adani Green Energy, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and HDFC.