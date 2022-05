Doha: The Ministry of Municipality in Qatar has announced the timings of parks during Eid Al Fitr holidays. Al Furjan (neighbourhood) parks for families, women and children will remain open from early morning 5 am to 1 am in the night.

Al Khor Family Park will remain open from 8 am until 12 midnight during Eid holidays. Open public parks (without fences) will remain open 24 hours under the supervision of security guards.