Gulf country announces new travel guidelines

Doha: Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Qatar has issued travel guidelines. The new guidelines were issued to help citizens travelling abroad.

The ministry urged all Qatar citizens and residents to keep the number of their passport and ID for reference in the event of loss of passport. All must register before traveling through the ministry’s website or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs application. It also urged all to get the necessary Covid-19 vaccine doses and get the COVID tests needed by the airline and the destination country.

The guidelines said that people travelling abroad must not carry a large amount of cash during travel and to inform customs officer at the airport of the destination country about the cash that is in their hand.