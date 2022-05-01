LPG price hiked by Rs 102.50

New Delhi: Public sector oil marketing companies hiked the price of commercial LPG cylinders. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50. The cylinder will now cost Rs 2355.50. 5-kg LPG cylinder now costs Rs 655.

Earlier on April 1, the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG was surged by Rs 250 per cylinder to Rs 2,253. While on March 1, the commercial LPG was increased by Rs 105. On March 22, price of a subsidized household LPG cylinder increased by Rs 50. Previously, there was no change in the price of home LPG cylinders after October 6, 2021.