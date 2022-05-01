PM Modi greets people of Gujarat, Maharashtra on states’ foundation day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on the foundation day of the two western states and lauded their accomplishments in diverse fields. On this day in 1960, the former state of Bombay was bifurcated on a linguistic basis which gave existence to two states – Gujarat and Maharashtra. He also tweeted greetings for the people of the two states in Gujarati and Marathi.

‘On Gujarat’s Foundation Day, my greetings to the people of Gujarat. Inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and several other greats, the people of Gujarat are widely admired for their diverse accomplishments. May Gujarat keep progressing in the coming years’, PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi, who previously served as Gujarat Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014, visited the state in April and March this year. Elections are due in the state in December and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to seek another term in the state. The BJP is in power in Gujarat since 1995.

In another tweet, the prime minister extended wishes to the people of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day and prayed for their prosperity. ‘This state has made phenomenal contributions to national progress. The people of the state have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for the prosperity of the people of Maharashtra’, he tweeted.