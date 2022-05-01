State government issues new guidelines for international arrivals

Bangalore: The Karnataka government issued new guidelines for all passengers coming from Japan and Thailand. All passengers coming from these countries must undergo thermal screening upon arrival. The government instructed officials to launch surveillance measures at Bengaluru International Airport and Mangalore International Airport.

All symptomatic persons must undergo RT-PCR tests at the airport testing laboratory and for those found positive, the samples shall be sent for genome sequencing.