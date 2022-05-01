The Best Gujarati Foods For Your Taste Buds On ‘Gujarat Sthapana Divas’

GUJARAT DAY 2022: In addition to Labour Day and Maharashtra Day, May 1 is observed as Gujarat Day to commemorate the state’s creation. Gujarat was founded in 1960 when Bombay was separated based on linguistic lines. Gujarat Sthapana Divas, or Gujarat State Formation Day, are other names for Gujarat Day.

Gujarat’s culture and legacy are, without a doubt, among the most diverse in the country. The state’s colourful culture and heritage can never fail to entertain you, from its famed sparkling diamond jewellery and mirror work to gorgeous dandiya raas and garba. How can we discuss Gujarati culture without mentioning its delectable cuisine?

Gujarat’s flavorful cuisines are among the country’s oldest culinary gems, as it is predominantly vegetarian. The state provides a range of vegetarian foods that are made in a variety of cooking techniques and are always rich in nutritional content. So, without further ado, let’s embark on a delectable tour of Gujarati cuisine:

Khandvi

This soft, mushy, light, and delectable snack is one of Gujaratis’ favourite morning foods. It is also known as Patuli and Dahivadi and has a very light texture. This rolling, brilliant yellow snack made from gramme flour is served with chutney.

Undhiyu

This is a mixed vegetable meal cooked in a clay pot that is highly healthful and filling. Brinjals, surti papdi, potatoes, coconut, bananas, and methi are among the vegetables used in this meal.

Handvo

It’s a savoury tea cake that’s crunchy on the surface yet soft on the inside. This is a nutritious combination of bottle gourd, buttermilk, flour, coriander, chillies, lentils, and rice. Furthermore, it is served with chutney to improve the flavour.

Patra

It is a popular snack prepared from colocasia leaves on which a smooth gramme flour paste with spicy, sweet, and sour flavours is placed before being rolled and steamed. It is regarded as one of the healthiest snacks.

Aam Shrikhand with mango salad

After we’ve gone through some tasty Gujarati appetisers and main course dishes, it’s time for some delectable Gujarati dessert. And nothing beats a comforting shrikhand made with hanging curd. In the summer, the mix of mango and shrikhand is unmistakably divine.