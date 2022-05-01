UAE announces new Al Hosn green pass rules for entry to federal offices

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in Abu Dhabi has extended the validity of Al Hosn Green pass. The validity is extended from 14 to 30 days for those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 for entering federal offices. The circular was issued to all ministries and federal entities.

The Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi also allowed 100% operating capacity in all commercial activities, tourist attractions and events in the emirate. Wearing face masks will be mandatory in indoor spaces.