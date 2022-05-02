A report warns the world of the dangers of toxic air; Read on…

The world is encapsulated by toxic air pollution. WHO raises alarm 99% of world population breathing contaminated air. In the 117 nations that measure air quality, 17 per cent of cities in high metropolitan cities have air quality that is below the WHO’s PM2.5 or PM10 guidelines. In developing and underdeveloped countries air quality is only met in less than 1 per cent of cities. Almost all of the world’s population (99%) breathes air that is polluted exceeding WHO limits, creating a herculean risk.

The largest amounts of fine particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide are seen in low and middle-income countries.

Residents are still breathing highly contaminated air and nitrogen dioxide, according to a survey of 6,000 cities in 117 nations that monitor air quality. The World Health Organization has emphasised the importance of lowering air pollution levels by reducing fossil fuel consumption and implementing other appropriate measures. In the run-up to World Health Day, the World Health Organization updated its air quality database, which this year includes ground measurements of annual mean concentrations of nitrogen dioxide (NO2), a common urban pollutant and precursor of particulate matter and ozone.

