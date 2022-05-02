Afghanistan’s affairs should not be interjected to the global community: Taliban

The Islamic Emirate Prime Minister, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, asked the international world to quit meddling in Afghanistan’s domestic affairs on Sunday, criticizing the United States’ freeze of Afghanistan’s assets. ‘We stated that we will not do harm to anyone or any country and that we do not want to be interfered with by any government. Because we are Muslims, we keep our commitments. ‘We appeal to other nations not to cause issues for Muslims and to maintain your pledges,’ Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund remarked.

He also urged Afghans to return to their homeland, emphasizing the country’s strong security posture. However, according to international assessments, the country is still in the grip of a severe humanitarian catastrophe. Afghanistan today has the biggest number of people in emergency food insecurity in the world, with over 23 million people in need of help and about 95 percent of the population consuming insufficient food. The interim Minister of Interior, Sirajuddin Haqqani, stated in a statement on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr that the amnesty edict was the vow of the Islamic Emirate’s commander, which everyone must respect, and those troops that violated it will be brought to justice in the near future.

According to media sources, the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, reversing women’s rights progress and media freedom — the main successes of post-2001 rehabilitation efforts on gender equality and freedom of expression. Notably, the condition of human rights in Afghanistan has deteriorated after the collapse of the Afghan government. Despite the fact that the combat in the nation has finished, significant human rights crimes continue unabated.