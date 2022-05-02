Eid-al-Fitr to be celebrated across Kerala on Tuesday

Kozhikode: Marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated across Kerala on Tuesday. It is reported that the crescent moon could not be sighted in Kerala on Sunday. All states in India will celebrate Eid on Tuesday.

The date of Eid-al-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon in accordance with the Muslim lunar calender. Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, Syed Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal, Prof.Ali Kutty Musliyar, Syed Muhammed Koya Thangal Jamalullaili, KV Imbichammad Haji and Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar and A Najeeb Moulavi also confirmed the reports.

Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad said that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places in New Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar and other parts of the country to establish that the moon had not been sighted anywhere. ‘Therefore, Monday will be the last day of Ramzan and Eid will be celebrated on Tuesday’, he said.

Markazi Chand Committee head Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali also announced that the Shawwal moon had not been sighted and therefore Eid would be celebrated on May 3. Muslim socio-religious organisation Edara-e-Sharia, Patna, announced that Eid would be celebrated on May 3 as the moon had not been sighted in the evening.