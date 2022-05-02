From Pennsylvania to France, organic chicken are quarantined due to bird flu.

Chickens that are organic and free-range have been placed under quarantine.

According to egg producers and industry organisations, egg-laying hens that ordinarily have access to the outdoors may no longer roam freely or feel the sun on their beaks because some U.S. and European farmers temporarily confine flocks inside during severe outbreaks of bird flu.

The change comes as a shock to buyers who are already paying extra for eggs as a result of sick flock cullings. find out more Consumers pay more for speciality eggs because they believe they come from chickens who are allowed to leave their barns.

As shoppers check their spending amid record global food inflation, U.S. watchdogs say stores and egg firms must do a better job notifying customers that hens are housed inside. According to government officials, keeping birds inside is the safest option for the time being because a single instance of bird flu results in the culling of entire flocks. Although the virus can infect humans, researchers say the risk is limited.

According to Reuters’ checks of supermarket stores in France, where the government has temporarily compelled farmers to keep chickens indoors since November, some retailers are ignoring obligations to post clear information for consumers about the mandate.