Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower on Monday. The expectation over the hike in the US Federal Reserve has influenced the investors.

BSE Sensex fell by 85 points or 0.15%to close at 56,976. NSE Nifty moved 33 points or 0.20% lower to close at 17,069. Nifty Midcap 100 index shed 0.59% and the small-cap tanked 1.34%. 7 of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange closed lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was weak as 1,244 shares advanced and 2,218 declined.

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, NTPC, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, ITC, HDFC, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India and Bharti Airtel . The top losers in the market were Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, Titan, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Maruti, Asian Paints, L&T, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Wipro.