Unemployment rate shoots up to 7.83% in India

Mumbai: Data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) revealed that the unemployment rate in the country surged to 7.83% in April. It was at 7.60% in March. The urban unemployment rate rose to 9.22% in April from 8.28% the previous month. The rural unemployment rate slipped to 7.18% from 7.29%.

Haryana reported the highest unemployment rate of 34.5%. It is followed by Rajasthan with 28.8%. Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Assam reported the lowest unemployment rate which stood at 0.2%, 0.6% and 1.2% respectively.